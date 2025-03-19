Local Businesses Urged To Sign Up As City Government Suppliers

The City of Chattanooga is calling for vendors to sign up to be City suppliers.

This initiative aims to ensure that small, local, and traditionally disadvantaged businesses are considered when the City purchases goods and services.

As part of this initiative, the City is actively encouraging local vendors to register in the Supplier Portal, an online platform designed to connect businesses with upcoming opportunities and streamline the procurement process.

By signing up, vendors gain access to bid notifications and resources to help them navigate the procurement process.

“I was motivated to run for mayor by the concept of localism; the idea that cities can do more to improve lives than ever before by looking locally for solutions to our biggest problems,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “When City government asks for bids on contracts to provide goods and services, we often get zero local bids, forcing us to send taxpayer dollars to companies outside our community. I encourage all local businesses to become registered vendors in the City of Chattanooga's supplier portal.”

Businesses interested in participating in the City Supplier Program can visit chattanooga.gov/business/supplier-portal to register and learn more about upcoming opportunities.

Officials say the city remains committed to ensuring that its procurement process is transparent and accessible to all businesses within the community.