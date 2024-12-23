Mayor Kelly Wishes Chattanoogans Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays

×
This morning, Mayor Kelly released a video wishing Chattanoogans a Merry Christmas and happy holidays, and reflecting on a few of Chattanooga’s 2024 accomplishments.
Some of the Chattanooga’s top 2024 accomplishments include:
- Filled 12,385 potholes and paved 41.6 Lane Miles of road
- Reduced overall crime by 11% in 2024, building on a 12% reduction in 2023
- Reduced juvenile crime by 7% in the area of focus for the 423 Chain Breakers
- Earned $50 million HUD Choice Neighborhoods Grant for the Westside
- Completed application to become North America’s First National Park City
- Broke ground on The Bend and South Broad stadium projects, which will create entire new neighborhoods and attract more than $1 billion in investment
- Earned $20 Million grant for Alton Park Connector from the EPA
- Learned from a local economist that 30,000 jobs were created in the Chattanooga area since 2021 & a projected 16,000 jobs will be created in 2025 and 2026
- Helped 9,300 students ride free on CARTA thanks to Library’s Read & Ride program
- Delivered more pay raises for first responders
The city also took historic action to combat the national housing crisis:
- First City Zoning Code reform since the 1960s
- Comprehensive update to affordable housing PILOT program, allowing city to incentivize individual affordable housing units in developments
- Introduction of Invest Chattanooga, a revolving loan fund that will invest in housing developments in exchange for permanently affordable units
- Worked with Sen. Gardenhire to allow no-cost affordable housing incentives
- Housed 1,434 unsheltered people
In addition, the city was recognized by national publications as:
- The Best Place to Live in Tennessee (U.S. News and World Report)
- One of Money’s “50 Best Places to Live in the U.S.”
- The Friendliest City in America (Conde Nast Traveler Magazine)