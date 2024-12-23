Mayor Kelly Wishes Chattanoogans Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays

This morning, Mayor Kelly released a video wishing Chattanoogans a Merry Christmas and happy holidays, and reflecting on a few of Chattanooga’s 2024 accomplishments.

Some of the Chattanooga’s top 2024 accomplishments include:

Filled 12,385 potholes and paved 41.6 Lane Miles of road

Reduced overall crime by 11% in 2024, building on a 12% reduction in 2023

Reduced juvenile crime by 7% in the area of focus for the 423 Chain Breakers

Earned $50 million HUD Choice Neighborhoods Grant for the Westside

Completed application to become North America’s First National Park City

Broke ground on The Bend and South Broad stadium projects, which will create entire new neighborhoods and attract more than $1 billion in investment

Earned $20 Million grant for Alton Park Connector from the EPA

Learned from a local economist that 30,000 jobs were created in the Chattanooga area since 2021 & a projected 16,000 jobs will be created in 2025 and 2026

Helped 9,300 students ride free on CARTA thanks to Library’s Read & Ride program

Delivered more pay raises for first responders

The city also took historic action to combat the national housing crisis:

First City Zoning Code reform since the 1960s

Comprehensive update to affordable housing PILOT program, allowing city to incentivize individual affordable housing units in developments

Introduction of Invest Chattanooga, a revolving loan fund that will invest in housing developments in exchange for permanently affordable units

Worked with Sen. Gardenhire to allow no-cost affordable housing incentives

Housed 1,434 unsheltered people

In addition, the city was recognized by national publications as: