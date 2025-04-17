Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly To Host Open Office Hours On Monday, May 5

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly invites residents to participate in the next Open Office Hours event.

Mayor Kelly launched this initiative after taking office in 2021 to offer residents a regular opportunity to meet with him and his staff face-to-face, share concerns, and help guide the direction of city policy and resources.

“Our residents are the best source of insight we have,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “These Open Office Hours are an opportunity for us to hear directly from the people we serve. Every conversation shapes how we lead, where we invest, and how we grow as a city.”

Mayor Tim Kelly’s next Open Office Hours will take place on Monday, May 5, from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the East Lake Community Center, located at 3610 Dodds Ave. The meetings are open to Chattanooga city residents only, and appointments must be requested in advance.

Those interested in meeting with the mayor, or a member of his staff can request an appointment by visiting cha.city/openoffice or calling 423-643-7814.

Each participant will be able to select a preferred 20-minute time slot and will be asked to provide their name, address, contact information, and a brief description of the topic they’d like to discuss. Slots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

A staff member will reach out in advance to confirm all appointments.