New Data Shows Over 30% Reduction In Downtown Crime Last Year

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers have announced that new data analysis shows a more than 30% decrease in crime in Downtown Chattanooga last year.

“The significant decline in crimes against both people and property in our downtown area is a true reflection of the dedication and hard work of your CPD officers, the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, and our many partners who share a deep commitment to keeping our community safe,” said Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers. “Your police department remains steadfast in its mission to strengthen these collaborations, ensuring that safety and peace extend not just downtown, but to every neighborhood in Chattanooga.”

CPD analyzed annual crime data in the area of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, Chattanooga’s Business Improvement District. There was a 32% reduction in violent crime and a 35% decrease in property crime from 2023 to 2024.

“No matter where you live in Chattanooga, we’re working hard to reduce crime and keep you safe, as proven by our two straight years of double digit citywide crime reduction” said Mayor Kelly. “Downtown is a priority because recent research and reporting tells us that the perception of crime downtown has a big influence on how safe people feel in our city generally."

Kelly added, "I’m proud that the Chattanooga Police Department’s renewed focus on downtown and their innovative crime prevention work with groups like the 423 Chain Breakers and the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance is paying off. We will continue to make progress until every Chattanoogan is safe and feels safe in our city.”