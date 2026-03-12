New Video “Lifts The Hood” On 311, Shows How Customer Service Is Improving

The City of Chattanooga released a new video explaining how 311 works when a ticket is submitted and how adjustments are being made to improve the customer experience.

The city’s 311 platform handles a wide array of non-emergency requests, including potholes and paving, sewer backups, garbage and recycling, graffiti removal, zoning violations, and road closure requests.

While the bulk of 311 requests previously dealt with brush pick-up, the city has moved to zone sweeps on a fixed schedule.

Previous to the improvements, some tickets were shown as “closed” to the resident who submitted the ticket, when in fact the issue had not been resolved. Requests are now pending, with regular updates sent to set clear expectations, similar to ordering from an online retail store.

The city will continue to work on improving the 311 experience to ensure it meets the needs of residents. How to access 311: