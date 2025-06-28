Red Bank Approves Funding To Continue CARTA Care-A-Van Paratransit Services

The City of Red Bank has approved funding in its FY2026 budget to continue specialized transportation services for eligible residents through CARTA's Care-A-Van program, marking a significant investment in accessibility and mobility for older adults and individuals with disabilities.

The Care-A-Van service was initially established in Red Bank in 2022 through a Federal Enhanced Mobility of Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities Section 5310 Grant, administered jointly by the City of Red Bank and the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA). The program has demonstrated consistent demand over the past three years, averaging 65 trips per month for eligible riders, primarily for essential medical appointments, including dialysis treatments.

"The program has been very well received by our riders and the support from the broader community to help eligible riders is heartwarming," said Mayor Stefanie Dalton. "I am so grateful to my colleagues on the Red Bank Commission for making CARTA's Care-A-Van Paratransit Services an enduring option for eligible Red Bank residents by fully funding the City's portion of these costs in next year's budget."

With the conclusion of the federal grant funding, the City faced a critical decision point regarding the program's future. Following extensive budget deliberations, the Red Bank Commission approved the allocation of $30,000 in municipal funds to sustain the essential transportation service.

"We initiated this program back in 2022, not knowing if it would be a good fit with Red Bank," said City Manager Martin Granum. "What we've learned over these past three years is there is a need, mostly for qualified residents who are using the service for medical appointments. We also learned that CARTA's Care-A-Van is well suited to meet that need for Red Bank residents."

CARTA CEO Charles D. Frazier praised the partnership and Red Bank's commitment to the program. "We are tremendously grateful to Mayor Dalton, City Manager Granum, and the entire Red Bank Commission for their vision and dedication to serving their most vulnerable residents," Frazier said. "This partnership with Hamilton County government demonstrates how local collaboration can deliver essential services to those who need them most. Red Bank's investment in Care-A-Van services represents exactly the kind of community leadership that makes expanded transit services possible, and we look forward to exploring additional opportunities to serve Red Bank residents in the future."

The Care-A-Van service provides door-to-door transportation for individuals aged 60 and older, as well as people with disabilities, who meet program eligibility requirements. The service operates by advance reservation and focuses on essential trips, including medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other necessary activities.