Red Bank Invites Citizens’ Input At A Community Engagement Meeting

The City of Red Bank is hosting a community engagement workshop for the small area study of the former Red Bank Middle School site scheduled for Saturday, September 21st from 12pm to 2pm at 3715 Dayton Boulevard.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather additional input on desired uses of the site and of Red Bank as the city continues to develop a city-wide comprehensive plan.

The on-site event will have food and drink options available for purchase from Clever Ale House and free frozen pops from The Local Paletas while supplies last.

“The 12-acre former Red Bank Middle School site has been at the epicenter of planning discussions for our city since I took office in 2020,” said Red Bank Mayor Hollie Berry. “It is of the utmost importance to us that we gather as much public feedback as possible and make sure everyone’s voice is heard as we draw closer to a decision on how these 12 acres of publicly-owned land can most benefit the people of Red Bank for generations to come.

"At this community meeting we will be sharing the results of the public input we’ve received so far and presenting some potential options for the land based on that feedback for your consideration. This is the next important opportunity for our neighbors to weigh in on this 100-year decision and we hope to see you there.”

Michael Pham, the Community Planner for the City of Red Bank stated that the community survey from early spring garnered over 1300 responses about land use preferences for the site with the average survey answer for open space size being 8 acres and the top three preferred uses for the site were parks/recreation, civic, and education.

During the September 21st engagement workshop participants will have the opportunity to further define their dream scenario for the 12-acre site with a park design activity.

“The long-term vision for Red Bank is being built from the community’s participation in these meetings and thus far, we have seen amazing turnout’,” said Pham. “Stop by 3715 Dayton Boulevard anytime between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM where the design activity will take place, and Clever Alehouse will be selling food and beverages.”