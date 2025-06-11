Red Bank Seeking Stories And Photos For Their 70th Anniversary Celebration

Preparations are nearly finalized for the City of Red Bank's 70th Anniversary Celebration, highlighting the people, organizations, and services that contribute to making Red Bank a wonderful place to live, work, and connect.

As part of the celebration activities, the city is inviting everyone with stories, photos, or news clippings about people or events in Red Bank to bring them to the celebration. During the event, this information will be collected, organized, and archived on the city’s website.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 21st from Noon to 5 p.m. at the Red Bank City Park on Redding Road.

The day will begin with the MoonPie Move 5K and 10k races, fun and festive races with a Moon Pie twist. Due to the inclement weather that postponed the Red Bank Jubilee, officials made the decision to hold the race during the 70th anniversary celebration.

The Red Bank Police Department, Fire Department, and Public Works Department will have their trucks on display for the community to see and for kids to interact with. Each city department will feature fun, interactive booths with various yard games and giveaways to celebrate the 70th anniversary.

White Oak Bike Coop, a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating access to bicycles and promoting bicycle safety, will be giving away 70 bikes to kids. The Coop will also provide free helmets for kids and free tune-ups for kids’ bikes.

Live entertainment will feature performances by three different artists:

Randy Steele, an award-winning banjo-picking singer-songwriter, will perform from noon until 1:30 PM.

John Benjamin Davis, a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, will take the stage from 1:30 until 3:30 PM.

In the Company of Wolves, a singer/songwriter duo that intertwines their love for music with a passion for story-telling, will conclude the event with their performance from 3:30 until 5:00 PM.

Several food trucks will be available with their delectable offerings along with ice-cold beer for guests aged 21 and over.