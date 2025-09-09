Reminder: Be Sure To Apply For Low Income Energy Bill Assistance Before It Ends

The Office of Family Empowerment will soon close applications for the 2024-2025 fiscal year of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

This program provides assistance for income-eligible Hamilton County families to help meet rising home energy bills.

Residents can only apply once a fiscal year.

Applications for the 2024-2025 year will no longer be accepted after Friday, September 19, 2025.

Applications can be turned in at the main office located at 6098 Debra Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411, or online at chattanooga.gov/LIHEAP.

As the Office of Family Empowerment staff prepares for the new 2025-2026 LIHEAP year, the office will be closed to clients from Monday, September 22, 2025, through Tuesday, September 30, 2025, for the annual in-service training.

If residents need assistance during this time, they are encouraged to contact United Way 2-1-1.

The new 2025-2026 LIHEAP applications will be available starting Monday, November 3, 2025. At that time, residents can pick up a new 2025-2026 application.