Sheriff Austin Garrett Announces Major Investment In Marine Patrol Operations

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has announced a major investment in the HCSO’s Marine-based operations with the official unveiling of their newest patrol vessel, Marine One.

The new vessel, a 28-foot Munson Boats catamaran, represents a major investment in the agency’s public safety and marine-based operations.

Funded through a $262,500 Federal Port Security Grant with the support of Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, along with a 25% match of $87,500 from Hamilton County, the completed cost of the new boat was $350,000.

This modern patrol craft replaces the agency’s aging Marine One, purchased two decades ago. With rising maintenance costs on the older vessel, the upgrade comes at a critical time for operational readiness and cost-efficiency.

In addition to the purchase of Marine One, a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck was purchased for $60,000 utilizing funds from the Sheriff’s Office’s Capital Outlay for necessary land transport.

With jurisdiction covering over 542 square miles, including 33 miles of waterways in Hamilton County, the HCSO, in partnership with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), serves as one of two responding law enforcement agencies responsible for a variety of waterborne emergencies and incidents on our county’s waterways. This includes the HCSO’s responsibility of investigating drownings in Hamilton County waterways.

Engineered to enhance the Sheriff’s Office’s capabilities on the water, the new Marine One is equipped to handle a wide range of missions including search and rescue operations, boating based law enforcement, accident response, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, & Nuclear Events (CBRNE) Response, and Sheriff’s Underwater Recover Team (SURT) operations.

In addition to law enforcement-based operations, each year, the HCSO Marine Patrol Team provides crucial public safety support for major community events such as Head of the Hooch, IRONMAN, and many others.

Outfitted with advanced technology, this new state-of-the-art vessel features:

Twin Yamaha 250-Horsepower Engines

Side & Down-Scan Sonar

Thermal & Night Vision Cameras

Cabin Enclosure for Weather Protection

A key feature of the new vessel is its integrated bow door, which lowers to allow for direct loading and unloading from the front of the boat. This ramp-style design enables the rapid deployment of personnel, dive gear, equipment, and even small vehicles ideal for remote rescues, tactical operations, or rugged shoreline access.

“For 20 years, our former Marine One has served Hamilton County well, helping protect our waterways and ensure public safety. Our new Marine One is a major upgrade to our operational capabilities and reaffirms my commitment as your sheriff to professionalism, preparedness, and innovation,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.