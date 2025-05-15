Sheriff Austin Garrett Releases 2024 HCSO Annual Statistical Review

Sheriff Austin Garrett is pleased to announce the release of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s 2024 Annual Statistical Review.

This review features a range of important statistical data pertaining to the HCSO’s law enforcement and corrections-based services and crime trends.

In 2024, the Sheriff’s Office saw notable reductions in key crime categories, including the following:

29% Decrease in Robbery

14% Reduction in Vandalism

42% Decrease in Disorderly Conduct

6% Decrease in Reported Thefts from Buildings

18% Decrease in Reported Vehicle Related Thefts

26% Decrease in Larceny Offenses

In total, HCSO personnel responded to more than 78,900 calls for service and deputy-initiated activities throughout the year.

“This report is a testament to the commitment and hard work of your Sheriff’s Office. Each day, the men and women of the HCSO strive to ensure the safety and well-being of our community and this report highlights our continued progress in achieving that goal," stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

The 2024 HCSO Annual Statistical Review can be accessed online at hcsheriff.gov/files/2024

"Additionally, our online Crime Data Dashboard, updated every 24 hours, allows you to search by street, ZIP code, or crime type, giving you direct access to important crime-related information reinforcing our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability," Garrett added.

The Online Crime Data Dashboard can be accessed via www.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/.

“As your Sheriff, it is important to me this agency remains transparent and that you as a taxpayer are aware of what’s occurring in your neighborhood. This annual report is one of the ways we provide important data about crime trends in the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County,” Garrett said.

The report also discusses the continuous successes the HCSO have had related to recruiting talented individuals as well as outlining Sheriff Austin Garrett’s vision and expectations for the agency.

"As we move forward, your Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to creating a safer, stronger Hamilton County." Garrett continued. "By focusing on professionalism, exceptional customer service, and innovation, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our residents and ensuring that our services continue to lead the way by meeting the highest standards of excellence."