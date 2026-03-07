Sheriff Austin Garrett Releases 2025 HCSO Annual Statistical Review

Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are pleased to announce the release of our agency’s 2025 Annual Statistical Review, which features a range of statistical data pertaining to the HCSO’s law enforcement and corrections-based services and crime trends.

"As your sheriff, I am committed to your safety and ensuring Hamilton County remains the greatest place to live, work, and play. With a focus on professionalism, exceptional customer service, and innovation, we will continue to adapt to the evolving needs and challenges of our county to ensure our services meet the highest standards of excellence,” stated Sheriff Austin Garrett.

In 2025, the Sheriff’s Office responded to nearly 75,000 calls for service and saw a 20% overall decrease in crime. Reductions in key crime categories, including but not limited to the following:

67% decrease in non-fatal shooting accidents with gunshot wounds

41% decrease in school threats

38% decrease in intimidation/ harassment crimes

21% decrease in aggravated assaults

11% decrease in rape

The 2025 HCSO Annual Statistical Review can be accessed in PDF format online at hcsheriff.gov/files/2025-HCSO-Statistical-Review-Final.pdf

The HCSO provides a statistical review on an annual basis. Additional details and statistics are available daily on our Online Crime Data Dashboard, found on their website at www.hcsheriff.gov.