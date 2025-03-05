Sheriff Austin Garrett Unveils Newly Redesigned HCSO Agency Website

Sheriff Austin Garrett is proud to announce the launch of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s new website, a project spanning over a year of dedicated in-house development by the agency’s Information Services and Public Relations personnel.

This new, modern website is organized into two main sections to enhance transparency and provide the public with streamlined access to important information and resources.

These two primary sections are as follows:

About the Sheriff’s Office : Highlights agency operations, unit functions, services, and personnel, along with facility locations and a historical overview of the HCSO and Hamilton County.

: Highlights agency operations, unit functions, services, and personnel, along with facility locations and a historical overview of the HCSO and Hamilton County. How Do I: Offers resources such as booking reports, open warrants, tip submissions, requests for reports, and answers to frequently asked questions in order to help the public find important information and helpful resources.

"This new website, together with our recently released sheriff’s mobile app, online crime dashboard, and recruitment website reflects our agency’s brand which is established on customer service, professionalism, and innovation," Sheriff Garrett noted. "It provides accurate, timely information and reinforces why the HCSO is leading the way in delivering premier law enforcement services in our county and region. I am proud of the dedication shown by our Information Services and Public Relations staff in bringing this project to fruition as we continue to focus on serving you," he noted.

The expanded “How Do I” section of the website is designed to enhance customer service by offering residents easy access to a wide range of online services. These include obtaining booking reports electronically, scheduling inmate video visitations, searching an inmate’s status, adding funds to commissary accounts, accessing press releases, and retrieving details about warrants and court-related processes.

Additionally, the section enables citizens to submit tips, request open records, and provides useful links for job seekers to apply online and explore available positions.

Visit the new HCSO website at www.hcsheriff.gov.