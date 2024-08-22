Sheriff's Office Releases New Mobile App, Online Crime Dashboard

After several years of dedicated effort in software development and programming, Sheriff Austin Garrett, the HCSO’s Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit, Information Services, and Public Relations personnel are proud to announce the release of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office's first public mobile app and online Crime Data Dashboard.

HCSO Online Sheriff’s App

The new Hamilton County Sheriff’s mobile app can be downloaded for free by visiting your provider’s app store and features important information, real-time alerts, access to press releases, and links to services to help make our agency more accessible to the public.

The Sheriff’s App offers residents the ability to search for active warrants, request an incident report, deposit funds for inmates, and submit important tips anonymously, including those pertaining to our schools.

The new app also allows citizens to download our annual report, view our agency’s operational policies and procedures, learn about our Citizens Academy, DARE Program, view a contact directory of important county offices, and other items pertaining to public safety.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple or Android Store for free by searching Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee.

Sheriff’s Online Crime Dashboard

The new and unique crime data dashboard is also free and is updated every 24 hours. The dashboard provides information on law enforcement-related calls specifically based off incident reports. The information displays general incident statistics as well as charts and graphs that visually represent current and historical crime trends.

While many agencies can provide general statistics upon request, this new Public Crime Data Dashboard will allow citizens the opportunity to view, 24 hours a day, important data broken down by crimes against persons, property, and society.

When utilizing the new dashboard, citizens can choose, based on their preference, any area of the county in the unincorporated areas via a map, street, or zip code where they wish to see crime data and the information will be mapped to the block range of where the incident occurred.

Once a search has been made, the user will initially see hot spots on the map, however as the user zooms in they will be able to see the crime by type. The data shown will include incident reports taken within the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County. However, some incidents may be visible within a local municipality’s jurisdiction (e.g. Chattanooga Police Department) due to the fact HCSO personnel may have been the primary responding law enforcement agency to that specific incident or generated a report.

Crime data can be selected by year or by specific month ranges, and the user will be able to utilize tabs located at the bottom left corner of the page to navigate to different categories of data and filters.

The last tab, “About the Data,” offers viewers information on how the numbers are maintained, what types of crime are contained within the categories, and any specific disclaimers that our citizens need to be aware of as they use this important tool. This new dashboard will also serve as a tremendous resource for our local realtors and families who are looking to move or relocate to Hamilton County and what types of crimes are occurring in our many various neighborhoods.

"As your Sheriff, I am committed to utilizing a data-driven approach to enhance our law enforcement operations. Our new app and online crime dashboard will increase transparency and provide the public with accurate, timely information about our services and crime occurrences in Hamilton County's unincorporated areas," stated Sheriff Austin Garrett. "I am proud of our HCSO staff, especially those in Information Services, the Crime Analyst Unit, and Public Relations, for their dedication in bringing both of these two valuable initiatives to life. Our agency’s commitment to delivering premier law enforcement services is a testament to why your Sheriff’s Office is leading the way."

The Online Public Crime Data Dashboard can be viewed by visiting: https://www.hcsheriff.gov/crimedashboard.

Please note, any data that is pulled by the app or the Crime Dashboard is subject to change based on the investigatory process, case disposition, or delays in the reporting process. For example, lab results can take several months to be received and can play a key part in the charging of a suspect, particularly pertaining to crimes of a sexual nature or involving drugs.