The Chattanooga Company Created To Build A Stronger And Unified Local Economy

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp have announced the creation of the Chattanooga Company, a unified organization designed to build a stronger local economy by consolidating tourism promotion, business recruitment, the convention center, and investment/talent attraction under one entity to increase efficiency, accountability, and opportunities for Chattanooga and Hamilton County.

“Chattanooga has a strong foundation for economic growth, but I believe the Chattanooga Company will be a vehicle for even more job opportunities for even more Chattanoogans,” said Mayor Kelly. “By bringing related efforts under one strategy and under one roof, we will reduce duplication, strengthen accountability for public dollars, and better position our community to compete for new jobs and investment. Ultimately, this is about delivering better results and more opportunities for the people we serve.”

The Chattanooga Company was created as the successor organization to the Chattanooga Tourism Company by action of the Chattanooga Tourism Company Board of Directors. The Sports & Events Corporation will be rolled into the Chattanooga Company, and its current sports efforts will be unified as part of tourism.

Lastly, the Chattanooga Company will integrate the Convention Center's sales, marketing, and booking functions. The Chattanooga Company will initially fulfill its business recruitment and investment responsibilities through an arrangement with the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.

These consolidations will create a single organization with one voice to promote our community and strengthen Chattanooga’s national brand as a destination to live, work, visit, and invest. At the same time, the new organization will reduce duplication, improve fragmented coordination, and ensure public resources are used more effectively.

“The Chattanooga Company represents a new, powerful partnership between the city and the county that will align our messaging and resources to create more opportunities for our citizens,” said Mayor Wamp. “Through this consolidated structure, we will be well positioned to put our best foot forward as a community from business recruitment to tourism promotion, while ensuring greater accountability for taxpayers.”

Former U.S. Senator and Chattanooga Mayor Bob Corker will serve as Chair of the Chattanooga Company's Board of Directors. The Board will immediately begin a national search for a qualified and distinguished leader to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Chattanooga Company.

“Our greatest successes have come when we’ve had a bold vision and the courage to act decisively in pursuit of our highest potential,” said Corker. “The Chattanooga Company presents an opportunity to chart the next chapter of our community’s growth by further establishing Chattanooga as one of the greatest places in America to live, work, visit, and invest in.”

Today’s action follows months of collaboration among city and county leadership, business and civic leaders, and economic development stakeholders. As part of this process, a national advisory firm, PFM, was hired to evaluate Chattanooga's existing organizational structure and identify opportunities to improve coordination and performance based on practices in other successful communities. A central finding of that report was that our community could see increased efficiency and economic outcomes through consolidation and better coordination.

A key component of the proposal is a multiyear joint-funding framework between the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, beginning in fiscal year 2028. The framework is designed to provide predictable funding, reduce fragmented spending, and establish clearer accountability for economic development and tourism investments.

The proposed framework, which will require approval by the Chattanooga City Council and Hamilton County Commission, includes:

Allocating 50% of the city and county's respective hotel and short-term vacation rental tax revenues to tourism operations.

Dedicating 1% of each government's respective hotel and short-term vacation rental (STVR) tax revenues for retention and attraction of major tourism events.

Directing 100% of each government's current Chamber of Commerce economic development allocation to the Chattanooga Company.

City and county leaders will work with the Chattanooga City Council, Hamilton County Commission, and community stakeholders to advance the proposed governance and funding structure.