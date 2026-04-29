This Thursday Marks The Cut-Off For Early Voting Across Hamilton County

There’s only a couple more days left of early voting across Hamilton County.

Through Monday, 5,739 voters cast their ballot ahead of the May 5th County Primary Election. An additional 1,012 voters requested and submitted an absentee ballot. This represents 3.12% voter turnout.

“As we enter the final days of early voting, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballot,” explained Hamilton County Elections Administrator Scott Allen. “While turnout has been lower than expected, there is still time to make your voice heard. If you’re unable to vote early, you can vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, May 5th. Every vote counts, and we look forward to strong participation from our community.”

If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, now is the time to do so. Early voting is a convenient, secure way to ensure your voice is heard before Election Day. The last day to vote early is Thursday, April 30th.

There are several locations open across Hamilton County for voters to cast their early ballot:

Election Commission Office, 700 River Terminal Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Hixson Community Center, 5401 School Drive, Hixson. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center, 1010 North Moore Road, Chattanooga. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Chestnut Hall at the Commons, 4950 Swinyar Drive, Collegedale. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Harrison Center (Old Harrison Elementary), 5637 Highway 58, Harrison. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Soddy Daisy Community Center, 190 Depot Street, Soddy Daisy. Voting hours are Tuesday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring valid photo identification to the polls. For more information on

Early Voting and next Tuesday’s election, including reviewing your specific sample ballot and finding your polling precinct, visit elect.hamiltontn.gov or call the Hamilton County Elections Commission at (423) 209-VOTE (8683).