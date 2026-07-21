United Way Reports $500,000 Investment Strengthens Tennessee’s 211 Network

The United Way of Tennessee has announced that a one-time $500,000 investment from the State of Tennessee will help strengthen Tennessee’s 211 network, which provides critical statewide resources for residents seeking help with basic needs, crisis support and disaster response.

The funding was initially proposed by Governor Lee and adopted by the state legislature in the final FY 26-27 state budge, and will support the Tennessee 211 Collaborative, a newly aligned statewide network of five regional contact centers working together through shared leadership, unified data systems and coordinated response.

The investment is designed to help all five regions meet common operating standards by Dec. 31, 2026, while improving resource directory accuracy, rural coverage, statewide call coordination, and disaster readiness/response

“This investment gives Tennessee’s 211 network important momentum at a critical time,” said United Way's LaKelia Lovan. “By strengthening statewide coordination and improving the accuracy of available resources, we can make it easier for Tennesseans to find help when they need it most.”

Through the 211 helpline, Tennesseans can connect to local resources for food, housing, utilities, transportation, child care, employment support, health services and other essential needs.

During disasters, 211 helps residents find real-time information and support, including shelter locations, food assistance, cleanup resources, utility help, transportation options and recovery services.

The Tennessee 211 Collaborative covers all 95 counties and helps residents connect with nearby services through trained specialists and a shared statewide resource directory.

The funding framework prioritizes short-term, measurable improvements: bringing each region to shared operating standards; improving resource directory completeness and accuracy; strengthening rural outreach; and positioning the investment as the first year of a longer-term statewide build.

Historically, Tennessee’s 211 network has been sustained largely through private donations to United Way organizations. This public investment represents a needed diversification of support and recognizes 211’s essential role as public infrastructure for both everyday basic-needs navigation and disaster response.

Last year, Tennessee’s 211 network responded to 187,000 calls and made 193,000 referrals. The need is especially clear in Tennessee, where 41% of households — about 1.19 million — were below the ALICE Threshold in 2024, including 14% in poverty and 28% who were ALICE: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These households earn above the Federal Poverty Level but still do not make enough to afford basic expenses such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology.

Residents can get connected by visiting TN211.com or calling 211.