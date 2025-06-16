Walker County Sets Five Open Forums To Gather Input On Issues, Ideas

Walker County Chairwoman Angie Teems will hold five town hall talks over the next several weeks centered around the theme “common sense is our common ground”.

“We don’t have a specific topic driving these talks,” said Teems. “I want to provide an open forum to hear from the community about the issues important to them and how the county can be part of enhancing their quality of life.”

Each town hall will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will take place on the following dates and locations:

Tuesday, June 17 – Cedar Grove Community Center (5395 W Cove Road, Chickamauga)

Tuesday, June 24 – Walker County Civic Center (10052 Highway 27, Rock Spring)

Tuesday, July 15 – Rossville Community Center (301 Williams Street, Rossville)

Tuesday, July 22 – Board of Commissioners Building (101 S Duke Street, LaFayette)

TBA – Center Post Community Center (8125 Highway 337, LaFayette)

Teems will open each talk with a brief overview of her first six months in office and then turn it over to those in attendance to ask questions and provide feedback.

A rotating panel of county department heads and officials will be in attendance to help answer questions about county operations, special projects and strategic planning for the future.

In addition to these five open forums, Teems will be launching a community survey this summer to gather additional feedback on a wide range of topics including county facilities, recreation and infrastructure.

The survey will be mailed to various residents and available online for others.