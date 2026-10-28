Red Bank Invites City Residents To Give Back And Get Involved This November

From helping save lives through blood donations to bringing families together for biking, music, and safety education, the City of Red Bank is offering residents two ways to make a difference in their community in early November.

On Thursday, November 5, Red Bank is partnering with Blood Assurance for a community blood drive. On Saturday, November 7, Traffic Garden Jamz returns with bicycle and pedestrian safety education, live music, and family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Blood Assurance will host a community blood drive on Thursday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Red Bank Community Center located at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

Blood donations play a vital role in helping patients facing medical emergencies, undergoing surgery, and receiving treatment for serious illnesses. By donating, Red Bank residents can make a meaningful difference for patients throughout the region.

Blood Assurance is offering the following donor rewards:

$40 e-gift card for platelet and double red cell donors.

$25 e-gift card for all other donors.

“The One Where They Donated” T-shirt for donors during November 1–30, while supplies last.

Community members who are eligible to donate are encouraged to roll up a sleeve and help save lives. Appointments can be scheduled by scanning the QR code on the event flyer. Donors should remember to eat a good meal, drink extra water, and bring a valid ID before their appointment.

Traffic Garden Jamz is back!

Traffic Garden Jamz is returning, and families are invited to join in on an afternoon of biking, live music, food, and hands-on learning. The event will take place on Saturday, November 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4839 Dayton Boulevard.

The event combines outdoor fun with an opportunity to learn valuable traffic and pedestrian safety skills. The Hamilton County Health Department will lead a safety course, helping participants build knowledge and confidence while navigating streets and pathways.

No bike? No problem! White Oak Bicycle Co-Op will have bikes available to borrow, making it easy for more community members to participate. Attendees can also enjoy live music from local artist Endelouz and grab a sweet treat from Desserts on the Roll.

Residents are encouraged to bring the whole family, hop on a bike, learn new safety skills, and enjoy an afternoon of music and community fun.

For more information, visit redbanktn.gov.