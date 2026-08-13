Red Bank Residents Can Again Receive Free Chattanooga Public Library Cards

The City of Red Bank and the Chattanooga Public Library are continuing their partnership with the Red Bank Resident Library Card program for 2026–2027.

Expand The Ed Johnson Project Downtown Public Library

The Red Bank City Commission recently approved funding to cover the registration and renewal fees for 200 full-access library cards for eligible Red Bank residents. Residents can obtain or renew their cards at no cost at any of CPL’s five locations.

During the program’s first two years, 375 Red Bank residents received or renewed a Chattanooga Public Library card at no cost.

“Modern libraries are more than just books, and the Chattanooga Library is a prime example, offering digital materials, a staffed makerspace, recording studio, library of things, children’s programming, and more,” said Hollie Berry, Red Bank Vice Mayor. “We are proud to continue offering no-cost access to all these resources for Red Bank residents.”

A total of 200 Red Bank Resident Library Cards are available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residents. Cards are limited to one per household.

Families with children have additional no-cost library card options. Red Bank residents with children enrolled in a Hamilton County school are encouraged to sign their children up for a free Hamilton County Department of Education (HCDE) library card. Additionally, all children ages 0–5 in Hamilton County are eligible for a free library card.

“We continue to work on making the library accessible to everyone in our community,” said Will O’Hearn, CPL Executive Director. “For a third consecutive year, the City of Red Bank is supporting us in this mission with an additional 200 no-cost library cards for its residents.”

For more information or questions, please contact your local CPL location or call 423-643-7700. Information about CPL events, programs, services, and more can be found on the library website at chattlibrary.org.

For more information about the City of Red Bank, Community Development, and more, visit the City’s website at www.redbanktn.gov.