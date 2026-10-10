Region Braces For Hurricane Isaias Related Flooding And Downed Trees

The remnants of Hurricane Isaias could bring severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flash flooding across Tennessee this weekend.

Locally, Chattanooga Public Works has prepped teams for potential inclement weather, possible flooding, and downed trees. City Wide Services will have six teams on call, equipped with chainsaws, knuckle boom trucks, backhoes, and flashers to respond to flood calls and clear downed trees.

The Transportation team will double on-call coverage for the entire weekend to address any traffic signal issues as well as the Emergency Team in place on Saturday. All sandbag request have been delivered to all community centers.

City officials request that, if you can, to please do not travel until weather services have given reports that all is clear and please be safe this weekend.

It's also advised to:

Charge mobile phones, power banks and other essential devices.

Exercise caution on wet roads.

Secure outdoor furniture and other loose items that could become hazards during high winds.

Sign up for local emergency alerts here.

Stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately to 911.

Meanwhile, it’s all hands on deck at EPB as teams across the organization prepare to respond to Isaiah, and are readying personnel, equipment and resources to respond to any outages as quickly as possible.

In the field, all EPB crews will be on-call and ready to respond. They’ve called in additional crews from outside the service area to respond to outages.

EPB's automated grid will continue working 27/24/265 to reduce outages whenever possible by rerouting power around damaged equipment. When repairs are required, crews will be ready to respond and restore service safely and quickly.