River City Company Shares “A Vision For Hawk Hill” Conceptual Plan

Just days after the South Broad Stadium officially began construction, River City Company shared a vision today for Hawk Hill after the Chattanooga Lookouts relocate from AT&T Field.

This vision is a product of over a year of dialogue with thousands of Chattanoogans and working with internationally recognized urban design firms. “A Vision for Hawk Hill” is a series of conceptual drawings intended to provide a direction for how the area could be redeveloped.

Hawk Hill, once called the High Hill neighborhood in the late 1800’s, is better known as the location of the Kirkman Technical High School from 1928 – 1991. The school was located at the base of the hill where the Creative Discovery Museum is today, with the school’s football field located on top of the hill. In 1994, River City Company purchased the property from the City of Chattanooga to assist with the redevelopment of the area. Land was donated to the Creative Discovery Museum along with River City Company assisting with creating the IMAX Theater. By the late 1990’s, the Chattanooga Lookouts were also seeking a new home. To assist in making AT&T Field possible, River City Company donated the land where the stadium is today to the City of Chattanooga for $200 with the right to repurchase the land if the Chattanooga Lookouts were to relocate.

In 2023, when the Chattanooga Lookouts announced their plans for relocation, River City Company embarked upon a community planning process for the future of Hawk Hill. Over 3100 residents participated in the online survey, focus groups and stakeholder input sessions. Along with community input, River City Company hired two external professional consulting firms, RCLCO Real Estate Consultants and Urban Design Associates, to determine the highest and best use for this unique location informed by economic data and modern urban planning principles. By combining all three, community input, market data and topographical analysis of the site, River City Company has created a vision for what is possible in the coming years.

“While it’s too early to know specifically when Hawk Hill will become available for redevelopment as the Chattanooga Lookouts build and then move to their new stadium, River City Company believes it is important to share with the community how this site could be transformed in a way that benefits everyone in our community. Today, we are revealing conceptual drawings to provide everyone with a direction for the future. The next steps of the process will be to identify how the site could be redeveloped,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company. “We anticipate that this development would be phased over time, but as with any economic development project, it can take many years to plan, and we want to ensure we have the time to do it right.”

The area for the planning process included a total of 13 acres with Hawk Hill and adjacent parking lots considered for possible future redevelopment. Guiding principles were created to assist with the development of the conceptual designs. Principles include 1) Leveraging the one-of-a-kind views from the hilltop and making them publicly accessible. 2) Reconnect Hawk Hill to the riverfront district and downtown. 3) Create a visual and sound barrier along Hwy 27. 4) Create a unique public gathering space with a neighborhood-scale green. 5) Create a public pedestrian promenade around the hilltop.

Conceptual drawings of the site include the creation of a mixed-use neighborhood with a variety of housing in type, scale and at different price points. Restaurants and retail are featured below on Riverfront Parkway and Power Alley along with hilltop amenities including overlooks and additional restaurant space. A small neighborhood park is found in the center of the hill, which could also include a single deck of underground parking. The two towers provide the density needed to create the opportunity for a mix of affordable, workforce and market-rate housing options that are both for rent and for sale. The vision includes plenty of parking for visitors and residents, more than what is currently available at the lots near the riverfront and the Creative Discovery Museum.