River City Company Surpasses $25M Riverfront Parks Next Fundraising Goal

River City Company, downtown Chattanooga’s non-profit economic development organization, has successfully completed its Riverfront Parks Next capital campaign, surpassing $25 million raised to significantly enhance Chattanooga’s riverfront parks near Ross’s Landing.

This historic private investment in our community followed support and funding from the State of Tennessee ($15,000,000), the City of Chattanooga ($5,000,000), and Hamilton County ($5,000,000).

“Our riverfront is one of Chattanooga’s greatest attractions, and this investment will create a space that’s best suited for residents and visitors alike,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I am grateful to every individual, organization, and partner who helped us achieve this milestone to ensure the project moves forward.”

Inspired by public input beginning in 2023, Chattanooga’s riverfront parks will be transformed into a family-friendly, year-round riverfront park corridor that invites residents and visitors to enjoy the Scenic City’s intimate connection to the Tennessee River. Major new features will include two new restaurants, sports courts, public art, public restrooms, spaces for food-and-beverage kiosks, and an improved pier and infrastructure for waterfront recreation and programming.

“Exceeding this ambitious fundraising goal is a strong statement of support for reimagining of our riverfront,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “It shows what’s possible when the city, county, and state partner with local leaders to leave our community better than we found it.”

The landscape will be softened with native shade trees and unique seating options, including swings and picnic nooks. Chattanooga-based PlayCore will design a signature play structure that will inspire the next generation of Chattanoogans to love our city and its natural beauty.

With a strong group of civic and community volunteer leaders, River City Company has secured significant donations from local businesses, foundations, and individuals and plans to break ground in late fall, with the project being substantially completed by late spring 2028.