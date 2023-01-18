River City Company Unveils Three Draft Designs For Reimagining Broad Street Downtown

From the hands-on design session, coupled with the community input received from the initial online survey and the engineering survey performed on Broad Street, three common themes emerged, leading to design team Dover Kohl to create three concepts for the future of Broad Street.

Over 130 residents participated in the hands-on workshop on January 10, 2023 and an additional 1300 residents took the survey as part of the first phase of the redevelopment process. River City Company, in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Design Studio, is now inviting community members to review the concepts and provide additional feedback.

The Reimagining Broad Street project is a detailed, block-by-block urban design analysis that will address public realm improvements, multi-modal transportation enhancements, integrating technology, green infrastructure, parking, and economic development opportunities, all while supporting existing businesses and urban residents.

The three common themes that emerged include:

Create a safer street. Residents voiced desires for reduced traffic speeds and to prioritize the physical design to create a safer space for walking, biking and gathering. Make Broad Street greener. Make the street less about cars and more about people by adding trees and shade. The goal would be to consider Broad Street “like a park with a street running through it”. Make Broad Street livelier. Embrace more “bustle” along Broad Street by adding more cafes, housing, and is conducive to a 24-hour lifestyle.

Through detailed analysis, and as a direct reflection of the ideas shared, the Dover Kohl design team created three possible configurations. In the coming weeks, as the team continues to study the possibilities and as more public feedback is received, more configurations could emerge.

The three current configurations for public feedback include:

Draft Option A: A Promenade Street.

Features include:

Much of the walking space is in the center of the street with a shaded path of trees, similar to Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Both sides of the street will have wider sidewalks, but most activity would take place in the center.

The travel lanes would be right-sized, with the ability to still accommodate deliveries, fire trucks, and larger vehicles.

The street is curbless. Bollards and trees would help to define the space, but allow for flexibility to repurpose the street for events.

Draft Option B: Broad(er) Sidewalks. Features include:

Right sizing the number of vehicle travel lanes and parking spaces to provide opportunity to recapture space for pedestrians.

The sidewalks are wider on both sides, providing room for activity and shared public spaces.

The center median is slightly wider to create a signature linear green of trees and urban landscaping.

Bike lanes are moved to above the curb, integrated with the sidewalk instead of below the curb along the street.

Draft Option C: A Park Street. Features include:

All cars are shifted to one side of the street, allowing for the super-sizing of the sidewalk on one side of the street. The opposite sidewalk will also be wider.

Existing trees are preserved along with additional rows of trees added.

Bike lanes are located alongside the street trees, providing a natural delineation for walking, biking and running.

The reconfiguration creates countless opportunities to incorporate events, meeting spaces, and cafes. Broad Street will feel like a street within a park.

The public can view full layouts of each configuration along with the details at www.broadstreetcha.com. A survey is available where residents can provide feedback on each design along with specific design features for the street. The survey will be open until February 3, 2023. The design team will continue to evaluate which is the best option for the series of block along Broad Street.

“We want to thank everyone who has participated in the Reimagining Broad Street process so far. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. We have heard from residents that they want a safer, greener and livelier street in Downtown Chattanooga. We believe the design team at Dover Kohl have created three great options reflecting the community’s desires. We continue to seek more feedback as we move into the next phase of the project,” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

After the survey closes on February 3, 2023, the design team at Dover Kohl will continue to work through the scenarios. A final draft plan is expected to be ready late Spring or early Summer of 2023.

The funding for Reimagining Broad Street planning is provided by the Lyndhurst Foundation, Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga and River City Company.