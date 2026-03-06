Salvation Army In Desperate Need Of Shelf-Stable Food Donations

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is continuing to help the most vulnerable in the community, but increased demand has depleted the food pantry offered to those in need.

Right now, the food pantry is bare and donations are needed to continue. Shelf-stable donations are needed to continue this vital program offered to families in need and the unhoused.

The most basic support for families, offered by The Salvation Army, provides a minimum of three days of nutritious meals the staff is currently working at max capacity with 25 households a day, 50 per week. Case managers are having to turn people away because there are not enough supplies or funds to serve more.

For the unhoused, The Salvation Army provides non-perishable, high-protein snack items that can sustain them throughout the day. The inventory in the food pantry is now at a point where case managers are unable to meet this minimal level of support.

“This is a program that we cannot give up. It is needed now more than ever and there are a lot of people in our community that rely on us to help them feed their families,” says Major Douglas McClure.

Needed items include: shelf-stable, non-perishable, items that are nutritious and can be given out to families and the unhoused. This includes items like packaged protein, canned goods, peanut butter, nuts, granola bars and anything else that has a long shelf life. For the unhoused, it is best to give items that require no cooking. Monetary donations are also a help so that case managers can buy the items.

Please help those in need and donate today. All food donations can be brought to 800 McCallie Avenue and all monetary donations can be mailed to PO Box 3359, Chattanooga, TN 37404 or given online at csarmy.org.