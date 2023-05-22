2023 Mocs Softball Season In The Books

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga softball team wrapped up its season last weekend in the Southern Conference Tournament at 25-27.

They opened the tournament with a win over Furman before falling to Samford and being eliminated by Mercer. OF Olivia Lipari was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Despite the challenges faced throughout the year, the team showcased immense resilience and achieved remarkable accomplishments. From thrilling victories to individual accolades, the Mocs made their mark on the softball field and left a lasting impression on fans and competitors alike.

There were six players that were named to All-SoCon teams which included, OF Addy Keylon (first team), Olivia Lipari, Kaili Phillips (second team), Peja Goold, Riley Kokinda, and Zoe Wright (freshman-team).

Additionally, there were five Mocs who landed on the CSC Academic All-District Team...Emily Coltharp, Kaili Phillips, Lipari, Alyssa Lavdis, and Brooke Parrott.

Kaili Phillips led the way for Chattanooga hitting-wise this season as she stepped up in a big way leading the team in average (.333), doubles (13), homeruns (10), and runs (38).

As far as the pitching goes, it was a rotation approach this year as four girls threw 73+ innings for UTC. Young Peja Goold led the way firing 100 innings, finishing with a record of 9-9, supported a 2.59 ERA, and led the team in strikeouts with 95.

The team is losing second baseman, Emily Coltharp who won two Southern Conference Titles in her time at Chattanooga as well as pitcher Brooke Parrott.

There is a lot to look forward to when it comes to this Mocs team as they'll return a majority of their squad in 2024 so they'll look to reload and be back at the top of the Southern Conference as they were in 2022.

Check out the season recap with head coach Frank Reed on The Word With G, here.