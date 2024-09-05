Aquarium’s College Days Offers Half-Price Tickets For Students And Faculty

This month, higher education students and university faculty, and staff can embark on their adventure from the mountains to the sea at half price during the Tennessee Aquarium’s bi-annual College Days celebration.

From Sept. 8 – 30, college students, faculty, and staff hoping to see leaping lemurs and plunge into the incredible biodiversity of the Southeast’s underwater rainforests receive a 50% discount on Aquarium admission and 45-minute IMAX films. This discount applies to the eligible individual’s entire party and is available Sunday through Friday.

With this special discount, admission to the Aquarium will be $20 for adults (regularly $39.95) and $15 for ages 5-17 (regularly $29.95). Discounted IMAX 3D Theater tickets (for 45-minute films only) will be $5 for all ages. Eligible guests may also save on unlimited year-round visits by taking advantage of a 15-percent discount on a Dual Membership or Family Membership.

Visiting guests will get to catch the National Geographic Photo Ark exhibition before it departs at the end of the year. On display across both the Aquarium’s River Journey and Ocean Journey buildings, the selection of two dozen larger-than-life images showcases award-winning NatGeo photographer Joel Sartore's campaign to capture the beauty and dignity of all species living in human care at aquariums, zoos, and wildlife sanctuaries around the world through simple animal portraits taken against black or white backgrounds.

The IMAX 3D Theater has two exciting new 45-minute films to offer. “Dino-aficionados” will love T. REX 3D, which brings the “tyrant lizard king” to the giant screen in spectacular fashion with state-of-the-art computer-generated animation coupled with the real story of a fossilized juvenile T. Rex discovered by three young boys in North Dakota.

Animal Kingdom 3D is a more family-oriented film that connects viewers with some of the most fascinating members of Earth's family tree. The light-hearted production hopes to inspire a wonder for the natural world in even the youngest viewers. It explores the bonds that connect all living things on our planet and features some of the studio's best footage.

Though feature-length films aren’t eligible for the College Days discount, there’s one you still may not want to miss at IMAX in September. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – the sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic – premieres on Sept. 4 with a fan-first event at 7 p.m.

To receive the College Days discount, guests must present a valid student ID, transcript, or employee pay stub. Discounts are only available for tickets purchased at the Aquarium’s on-site ticket center or IMAX 3D Theater box office. The discount does not apply to Saturday visits but can be applied to tickets for a future date, so long as that visit falls within the College Days period.

Learn more about College Days at https://tnaqua.org/college-days/.