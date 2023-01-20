Artifacts From Ancient Israel Coming To Southern Adventist University’s Archaeology Museum

A riveting new exhibition, titled “Peace and War: The Assyrian Conquest of Lachish,” will open on January 30 in the Lynn H. Wood Archaeology Museum on Southern Adventist University’s campus.

The museum is free and open to the public, allowing visitors of all ages to explore one of the most important tipping points in Near East history. Members of Southern’s campus excavated several of the artifacts from Lachish, the most important city in ancient Israel after Jerusalem.

Come view significant seal impressions from King Hezekiah, the prophet Isaiah, and biblical nobles; stroll by a house overlooking Lachish; and study an artistic display commissioned by the Assyrian king Sennacherib celebrating his victory over the royal city. The diverse collection of relics of peace and implements of war will immerse guests in the Assyrian conquest and miraculous deliverance of Judah, a story of hope that is vividly described in the Bible.

Almost all of the objects on display were uncovered during the Fourth Expedition to Lachish, a multi-disciplinary field project that occurred from 2013 to 2017 that was sponsored by Southern’s Institute of Archaeology and The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. More than 200 Southern students and employees helped excavate the city and investigate its Iron Age history.

“This exhibit is the culmination of a decade of excavation and analysis,” said Michael G. Hasel, PhD, director of Southern’s Institute of Archaeology. “I am so pleased for the diligent work of my students and other staff to be recognized and seen in public for the first time.”

The exhibition, in cooperation with the Israel Antiquities Authority, will remain at the museum, located in Hackman Hall, until May 31, 2025. For further directions, parking, and more information, visit southern.edu/archaeology or call 423.236.2030.