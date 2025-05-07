Arts-Based Collaborative Uses Teaching Artists To Inspire, Educate And Engage

With spring in full swing, the Arts-Based Collaborative at UTC has been bringing the arts to life in classrooms and communities across the area.

ABC, housed in the UTC College of Health, Education and Professional Studies, facilitates arts-based professional learning programs that support a variety of needs across multiple fields and disciplines. The spring semester has been particularly active, with initiatives ranging from a schoolwide Blues Week celebration and a nature-themed mural installation to dozens of classroom residencies supporting arts-integrated learning.

“It’s been quite a semester,” said Angela Dittmar, director of teaching artist residencies for ABC.

One of this spring’s most ambitious initiatives took place April 28 through May 2 at Hixson Elementary School, where the entire student body participated in Blues Week. ABC partnered with Hixson’s related arts teachers—art, music, library and physical education—and local musicians Jennifer Daniels and Rick Rushing III to bring the weeklong experience to life.

The program began with a schoolwide concert led by Daniels and Rushing. Over the next three days, the musicians rotated through classrooms, helping students write original blues lyrics. The celebration culminated with a second full-school concert featuring students performing the songs they helped create.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this,” Dittmar said. “It’s been exciting to see how the artists and the teachers worked together to build something really special. And I love that it’s customized. The related arts team really took the lead in shaping this.”

A connection between Hixson Elementary and the Northside Neighborhood House sparked the Blues Week project. Community educator Rose Denor, inspired by an ABC-facilitated summer teacher training session, applied for a Tennessee Arts Commission Student Ticket Subsidy Grant to fund the program. Though Denor is no longer involved, Dittmar said, her work paved the way for the initiative to take shape.

In another ABC initiative, Dittmar said work is ongoing on a new mural project at Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS). The hallway outside the kindergarten classrooms is being transformed into a colorful, curriculum-supporting mural designed and painted by ABC teaching artist David Riall.

The CSAS mural began last year with the creation of a forest and pond scene. This spring, Riall returned to complete the opposite wall with a colorful meadow.

Students were invited to help paint sections of the mural—which features educational elements tied to science and nature themes, including the life cycle of plants and pollinators.

“It’s designed to be interactive and teachable,” Dittmar said. “There are intentional areas where students can add to the scene with projects from their classrooms.

“It’s a mural—but it’s also a teaching tool.”

Dittmar credited CSAS kindergarten lead Michelle Howell for initiating the mural concept, which a Student Ticket Subsidy Grant also supports. Riall’s wife, Dixie, and another local art teacher known as GQ have contributed to the painting process—making the project, as Dittmar said, “a true community effort.”

“I believe this mural has transformed a shared space that is welcoming to our staff, visitors and school community,” Howell said. “The mural helps others see the value that we place on student creativity and student involvement at CSAS. Our kindergarten students will be able to see that they were part of something that will be enjoyed by many long after they move on.”

While the Blues Week and CSAS mural projects stand out for their scale and visibility, ABC’s classroom residencies continue to form the backbone of its work. Through its Wolf Trap and Baby Artsplay! programs, ABC pairs professional teaching artists with classroom educators for co-taught lessons that integrate the arts into core subjects.

This spring, ABC is active in schools and centers—including East Brainerd Elementary, Hope City, Montessori Elementary at Highland Park, Battle Academy, Wallace A. Smith Elementary, Hardy Elementary and multiple Head Start and Early Head Start classrooms. The residencies focus on early learning and arts integration in subjects like literacy, math and social-emotional development.