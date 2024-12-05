ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows Applications Open For Local Students

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college juniors, seniors, or recent graduates in a 10-week, full time paid work experience with a local arts organization.

The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. Fellowships will last from mid-February through April 2025.

Compensation and Hours:

Fellows will receive $17.50 per hour for a maximum of 35 hours per week from ArtsBuild for the duration of the of the 10 week program.

ArtsBuild is seeking innovators and forward thinkers as participants in the fellowship program who share in ArtsBuild’s mission to build stronger communities through the arts and possess strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, and a desire to work with others in a collaborative setting. Women, people with disabilities, and members of other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply.

River City Company, Hart Gallery, City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy/ Public Art Chattanooga, and Chattanooga Tourism Co. all agree to provide the intern they select with a progressive educational experience, through direct personal contact hours or through a training program, and to aid the intern in developing a summary report of his/her/their experience.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund.

Program Dates:

Applications Open: December 5th

Applications Close: January 16th

Interviews for selected applicants will take place between January 20th-31st.

Chosen interns will be notified the week of February 3rd-7th.

Internship Start Date: Monday February 17th

Internship End Date: April 21st

Click here to apply. The application deadline is 5:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Questions? Email brianna@artsbuild.com.