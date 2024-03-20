ArtsBuild Seeks Student, Graduate Candidates For 2024 Opportunity Fellows Program

Now in its third year, the ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program places college students and recent college graduates in a 10-week, part-time (10 hours per week) paid work experience with a local arts organization from May through July. ArtsBuild invites college students of all majors and interest areas to apply.

This summer, college students and recent college graduates will have the opportunity to serve the Chattanooga Art + Climate Project, Stove Works, Association for Visual Arts, and Scenic City Clay Arts as paid interns. The program also includes professional development, networking, and community engagement experiences. The work experience is provided in cooperation with our grant-funded arts organizations, our Community Arts Partners.

ArtsBuild is seeking innovators and forward thinkers as participants in the fellowship program who share in ArtsBuild’s mission to build stronger communities through the arts. Candidates should possess strong communication skills, a willingness to learn, and a desire to work with others in a collaborative setting.

Fellows will receive a $1,500 stipend from ArtsBuild for the duration of the program. Women, people with disabilities, BIPOC and members of other under-represented groups are encouraged to apply. ArtsBuild is accepting applications for the 2024 Opportunity Fellows program until 3:00 p.m. EST on Monday, April 29.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellowship is one of several programs ArtsBuild provides to support arts sector workforce development. Over half of the fellows who have participated have been offered permanent part-time or full-time positions with local arts organizations.

The ArtsBuild Opportunity Fellows program is made possible by generous support from ArtsBuild donors and the Nancy Lackey Community Education Fund. Candidates can find more information and submit their application through an active link to a Google Form at artsbuild.com/programs.

According to Arts & Economic Prosperity 6, the nationwide economic and social impact study conducted by Americans for the Arts, Hamilton County’s nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $191 million in economic activity in 2022. The local nonprofit arts and culture industry also supports 3,120 jobs.

ArtsBuild plays a role in supporting this strong arts workforce through arts leadership programs, professional development programs for artists and educators, and creating a pipeline of young artists and arts professionals in support of the arts ecosystem.