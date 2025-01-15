Brewing Science: How Coffee Fueled UTC's “Grounds”-Breaking Research

Katelyn Hamilton describes making coffee as a “really big science experiment.”

Hamilton, a junior chemical engineering major at the UTC, has transformed a high school coffee shop job into the cornerstone of her academic and career goals.

“It’s what I tell everyone when I have this conversation about making coffee: You have to weigh everything. You have to measure the temperature of everything. You have ratios. Everything has to be on point to make a good cup of coffee.”

A 2022 graduate of Tullahoma (Tennessee) High School, Hamilton began working at a coffee shop during her junior year of high school. What started as a part-time job quickly became a passion as she dove into the intricacies of coffee preparation—studying the history and technicalities of coffee-making as part of earning her barista certification.

After spending one semester at both Mississippi State University and Tennessee Tech, Hamilton arrived at UTC in August 2023 with a fascination with the science of coffee. Initially dreaming of working for NASA as a mission specialist, she experienced “an epiphany” during a conversation with her Tennessee Tech roommate.

“I was talking about space but I felt a little stressed; there are so many requirements that you need to even get to the point of working at NASA as an astronaut,” she recalled. “Then—right after that—we started talking about coffee and all the stresses just went away.

“We started talking about the science behind it and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, there is chemical engineering in coffee roasting.’ I decided to change my career path.”

Hamilton brought her enthusiasm for coffee and a growing curiosity about its environmental impacts to Chattanooga—pairing her UTC schooling with a barista position at nearby Goodman Coffee Roasters.

She had the opportunity to merge the two interests during the fall 2024 semester after noticing a bulletin board in the Engineering and Computer Science Building that featured Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering Venkateswara Rao Kode’s research on bio-nanocomposites for 3D printing.

Curiosity piqued, she contacted Kode and proposed using spent coffee grounds to create a 3D printing filament.

Kode, who had never participated in coffee research, was intrigued.

“She reached out to me and said, ‘Dr. Kode, I work in a coffee shop and we have a lot of spent coffee grounds that we don’t know what to do with. How can we effectively utilize this waste and help improve the ongoing research at UTC?’” he recalled.

“I said, ‘Bring it in. We can convert those spent coffee grounds into something useful.’”

Hamilton and Kode started working together in the lab researching the spent coffee grounds, as she learned how to conduct pyrolysis and use a scanning electron microscope.

Pyrolysis is a process where organic material—in this case, the spent coffee grounds—is heated in the absence of oxygen. This heating breaks down the material into smaller compounds, leaving behind a carbon-rich product known as biochar. Hamilton used the scanning electron microscope to analyze the biochar’s topography.

“It was mind-boggling … drying the coffee, baking it six hours total, and then we undergo pyrolysis using a tube furnace,” Hamilton explained. “You can see all the different coffee components—like the oils getting cooked away—but at the very end it’s just this black carbon. It’s like, ‘Wow, that’s literally carbon that we’re looking at.’ That was just really, really cool.”

Kode, who joined the UTC faculty at the start of the 2024-25 academic year, said Hamilton’s enthusiasm for the research project—which is funded by the Faculty Development Grant and the UTC Chemical Engineering Faculty Startup Grant—has been inspiring.

“It’s absolutely amazing to have undergraduate students like Katelyn working in the lab and learning state-of-the-art research, especially with the ongoing environmental concerns around the world to bring down the carbon emissions and help improve the overall circular economy and sustainability,” Kode said. “Her project aligns with our efforts to promote chemical engineering with an environmental science focus.”