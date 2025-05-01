Brooks Band: A Small Grant, A Big Idea And A Lot Of Support From UTC

It started at Thanksgiving dinner.

Megan Cales watched her partner’s 5-year-old son—who is autistic—struggle to manage his voice in a noisy room full of family. She searched online for a discreet, wearable tool that might help him self-regulate. Nothing existed. She made a mental note and moved on.

Then, an email from UTC caught her eye. A call for MOCS Innovate! mini-grant proposals had just gone out.

“I had this need—and suddenly there was this chance to do something about it,” said Cales, a career engagement coordinator in the Gary W. Rollins College of Business.

Cales’ first mini-grant idea wasn’t even a device. It was a nonprofit to help women navigate the family court system—something she knows well after a years-long legal battle of her own. She poured hours into that proposal before realizing it wasn’t the right fit.

“That wasn’t an invention,” she said. “This was about building something real. So I pivoted.”

Instead, she pitched a new idea: the Brooks Band, a wearable wristband that gives children with autism or other neurodiverse traits gentle, real-time feedback when their voices get too loud. It vibrates softly when a preset volume threshold is exceeded, offering subtle support without singling anyone out.

The name? A tribute to the boy who inspired it all.

Cales had no idea where to begin, but she wasn’t going to let that stop her.

“I didn’t know how to build something like this,” she said. “I even used AI just to figure out how to describe it. I didn’t know the vocabulary, just what it needed to do.”

Winning the MOCS Innovate! mini-grant—funded by UTC’s Clarence E. Harris Chair of Excellence in Business and Entrepreneurship—in January 2025 gave her the push she needed. At a February researchers meet-up, she connected with Dr. Erkan Kaplanoglu, a mechatronics professor and director of UTC’s Biomechatronics and Assistive Technology Lab. He saw potential in her idea and introduced her to Chantz Yanagida, a UTC mechanical engineering alum who helped design and build the first working prototype of the Brooks Band.

“Seeing it come to life was wild,” she said. “He made it real.”

With guidance from UTC commercialization counselor Jennifer Skjellum, Cales filed a provisional patent, thanks to local attorney Stephen Adams, a UT Knoxville law grad and former UT Research Foundation intern who filed it at a discounted rate.

“Stephen made it feel doable,” she said. “Suddenly, I was allowed to dream a little bigger.”

Cales is already connecting with local autism communities, including UTC’s Mosaic program, to gather feedback and explore testing opportunities. Some Mosaic students may even take on roles with Sensory Bridges, helping refine the product while gaining job-like experience, she said.

“I’ve talked to teachers, therapists, even autistic young adults,” she said. “The feedback has been amazing. People want this. They need it.”

And she’s just getting started.

Since winning the grant, Cales has traveled to South by Southwest in Austin, Texas—a major festival known for music, film and emerging technology—where she joined a UT System cohort of early-stage researchers for a national I-Corps experience. The program focuses on testing ideas, validating customer needs and exploring commercialization.

Back in Chattanooga, she’s continuing that work through the UT System’s virtual I-Corps Hub.

Her path reflects a broader effort at UTC to make research and innovation more accessible across campus.

Through the Max Fuller Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Rollins College of Business—and with support from the UT Research Foundation—UTC is helping students, faculty and staff advance early-stage ideas into UTC’s innovation pipeline. The MOCS Innovate! mini-grants and Fly for Researchers pitch competition are part of that expanding ecosystem.