Business College Dean Dr. Robert Dooley Named UTC's Interim Chancellor

UT System President Randy Boyd has appointed Dr. Robert Dooley as interim chancellor of UTC. Dooley, who will assume the role Jan. 1, is a longtime leader at UTC and a proud alumnus of the university.

Dooley has served as dean of the UTC College of Business since July 1, 2011, following his tenure as associate dean for graduate programs and research at Oklahoma State University’s Spears School of Business.

“Dr. Dooley’s exceptional leadership and his deep understanding of UTC’s culture make him an outstanding choice to guide the university during this transition,” Boyd said. “His proven success in developing a nationally recognized College of Business and strong relationships within the community will help maintain momentum as we look toward the future.”

Dooley earned a B.A. in religion/philosophy and an M.B.A. with a concentration in finance from UTC. He holds a Ph.D. in business administration with a focus on strategic management from UT Knoxville.

“I’m so honored to serve during this transition period for the campus," Dr. Dooley said. "It has been a privilege to work with Chancellor Angle and I’m proud to have been a part of what he accomplished during his time at UTC. I look forward to the opportunity to continue that great work and build on the momentum that we’ve gained.”

The UT Board of Trustees has scheduled a virtual Executive Committee meeting for Nov. 20 to discuss the search process for the next permanent chancellor, with plans to launch a national search in January. UT Martin Chancellor Yancy Freeman will lead the search committee. Freeman’s strong connection to and deep knowledge of UTC will provide valuable guidance in the search.

The university expects to select a search firm by the end of the year, with finalist interviews planned on campus in spring 2025.