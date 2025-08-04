C & Y University Is Now Accepting Enrollments For Kids Ages Three To Six

For parents across Chattanooga and the surrounding areas seeking a supportive and impactful early learning experience for their children, C & Y University is now accepting enrollments for ages 3-6.

As an online preschool and a vital educational initiative of The Moore Camp, a local non-profit, C & Y University is designed to be a true partner for families, fostering a love for learning in a flexible, non-traditional environment.

We understand that modern families need more than just childcare; they need a program that empowers their children and supports their parenting journey. At C & Y University, your child will receive a solid foundation in core subjects, preparing them for kindergarten and beyond while thriving in a setting that values individuality and growth.

A Nurturing, Non-Traditional Approach to Learning

C & Y University offers a unique online learning environment, perfect for families looking for flexibility and a personalized approach to early education. We believe that learning can flourish outside traditional classroom walls, providing children with:

Individualized Attention: Our program begins with a personalized assessment to understand your child's current learning stage, allowing for tailored instruction that meets their unique needs.

Core Skill Development: We focus on the fundamentals of reading and math, using effective phonetics instruction to help children master word sounding and blending. This foundational literacy and numeracy will give them a head start.

Engaging Curriculum: We utilize trusted resources like Brightwheel and Preschool in a Box, among others, to deliver a comprehensive and engaging curriculum. This ensures your child receives high-quality educational content designed for their age group.

Holistic Growth: Our dedicated educators are committed to cultivating a love for reading, developing essential problem-solving skills, fostering emotional intelligence and personal space awareness, and preparing children for a confident transition into kindergarten and elementary school.

Virtual Enrichment: Children will have access to a wealth of online learning resources and exciting opportunities to participate in organized virtual field trips, expanding their horizons from the comfort of your home.

Nutritious Support: To further support your child's well-being and concentration, healthy meals and snacks will be provided during program sessions.

Flexible Scheduling and Financial Support for Parents

We offer flexible class schedules to accommodate diverse family needs:

Morning Sessions: Monday - Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Afternoon Sessions: Monday - Friday, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

One-Hour Sessions are also available accommodations are possible.

The weekly tuition for morning or afternoon sessions is $500 ($100 per day), while the one-hour session is $350 per week. Each semester spans 17 weeks. To secure your child's spot in our program, a $150 deposit is required. We are committed to working with families on payment arrangements for the remaining tuition over the 17-week semester.

Join Us in Empowering Chattanooga Families: Become a Sponsor!

As an integral part of The Moore Camp, a non-profit dedicated to uplifting families, C & Y University strives to make quality early education accessible to all. We are actively seeking sponsors who are passionate about investing in the future of Chattanooga's children and supporting local parents.

Your generous donations can directly help families offset tuition costs over the 17-week semester, ensuring more children have the opportunity to thrive in our program. By becoming a sponsor, you will be a crucial part of:

Providing educational access: Enabling children from diverse backgrounds to receive a strong foundation.

Supporting parents: Alleviating financial burdens and empowering mothers, particularly young mothers, on their parenting journeys.

Building a stronger community: Investing in early childhood education creates a brighter future for all of Chattanooga.

The Moore Camp's vision extends to celebrating the resilience of families who have overcome obstacles. We will soon announce details for a special Gala or Luncheon to honor these inspiring individuals and raise further support for our programs.

C & Y University is more than just an online preschool; it's a commitment to partnering with Chattanooga parents to nurture happy, confident, and well-prepared young learners.

For more information about C & Y University and to enroll your child, please visit childrensuniversitypreschool.com. To learn more about The Moore Camp's broader mission, explore sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, visitwww.themoorecamp.org or contact tmoore@youthSuniversity.com.

Ready to give your child a head start and partner with a program that truly cares about your family's success? Enroll your child today!