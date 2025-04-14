Championship Parade, Pep Rally To Honor Mocs’ Historic NIT Victory

The City of Chattanooga is rolling out the blue and gold carpet for the UTC Mocs men's basketball team following their historic win at the National Invitation Tournament.

On Thursday, April 17, the city will host a celebratory parade through downtown Chattanooga, culminating in a high-energy community pep rally in Miller Park.

“This win is proof that our mighty little city can produce big-time greatness,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “The Mocs didn’t just bring home a championship, they showed the country what Chattanooga is made of. It’s a reminder that great things really do come in small packages, and that when grit, talent, and heart come together, anything is possible.”

The Mocs secured their place in history on April 4, defeating a tough opponent in a thrilling overtime finish, becoming the first Southern Conference team to win the NIT. The city invites fans, alumni, students, and community members to come downtown, wear their blue and gold, and join in celebrating this extraordinary achievement.

The parade will kick off at 6:00 p.m., featuring the championship-winning Mocs basketball team, coaching staff, as well as UTC’s marching band and spirit squad. Free public parking is available behind the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, and a detailed map outlining the parade route and parking locations will be provided in advance.

Immediately following the parade, the citywide pep rally will begin at 6:15 p.m. in Miller Park, where fans will have the chance to cheer on the team one more time and hear directly from the people who made this season unforgettable.

The pep rally will feature: