Chattanooga Extends NCAA Softball Legacy With 2027 & 2028 Championship Finals

Chattanooga has been selected once again to host the NCAA Division II Softball Championship in 2027 and 2028, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a premier destination for collegiate athletics.

The championship will take place at Frost Stadium at Warner Park, with Lee University, the University of North Georgia, the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, and Chattanooga Sports, a division of the Chattanooga Tourism Co., serving as the official hosts.

"We are excited to welcome the NCAA Division II Softball Championship back to Chattanooga for 2027 and 2028," said Tim Morgan, Chief Sports Officer at Chattanooga Sports. "This is a testament to our city's strong community partnerships, outstanding facilities, and our dedication to delivering world-class events."

This marks the continuation of Chattanooga’s growing legacy in NCAA softball. The city was awarded hosting duties in 2020, before the event was canceled due to the global pandemic, and again in 2023, 2025, and 2026. Following a successful 2023 event, Chattanooga’s commitment to providing an exceptional experience for student-athletes, fans, and visitors has earned the city the privilege of hosting the finals for an unprecedented four consecutive years, cementing its status as a key hub for NCAA Division II Softball.

“The city of Chattanooga is proud to be a premier destination for softball,” said Greta Hayes, Director of Recreation at the City of Chattanooga. “Our commitment to investing in top-notch facilities ensures we meet the highest standards for hosting championships of this caliber. Coupled with our exceptional customer service and meticulous attention to detail, these qualities truly distinguish us from other venues.”

The NCAA Division II Softball Championship feature eight teams in a double-elimination format, offering a week of exciting competition. The event gathers the top teams from across the nation, giving student-athletes a national platform to showcase their talents.

The NCAA’s site selection process, conducted over a two-year cycle, evaluated more than 1,200 bids from across the country. Selections were based on the ability to create an outstanding student-athlete experience, availability of top-tier facilities, ease of travel, ample lodging, and adherence to NCAA principles.

For more information on the NCAA Division II Softball Championship, visit NCAA.com.