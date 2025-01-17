Chattanooga Future Fund To Hold Launch At Red Bank Middle School

Local community and civic leaders will join Hamilton County Schools students and families for the public launch of the Chattanooga Future Fund on January 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at Red Bank Middle School.

The Chattanooga Future Fund is a new program that will help families save for their children’s education or career training after high school.

Beginning January 23, every kindergarten and middle school student in Hamilton County Schools will be eligible to receive $150 in a career and college savings account, which is then meant to be supported with additional contributions by family members, loved ones, community members, local businesses, churches and civic organizations, and even students themselves.

Upon graduation, a student is free to use the money in his or her account for college tuition, certifications in the trades; technical training, or education-related costs like housing or transportation.

The Chattanooga Future Fund’s five-year, $7.5 million pilot is supported by Pinnacle Bank, the Benwood Foundation, the Maclellan Foundations, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, and the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation.

Among those attending the launch will be staff from Chattanooga 2.0, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Wood, and State of Tennessee Treasurer David Lillard, Jr.

Learn more about the Chattanooga Future Fund at chattanoogafuturefund.org