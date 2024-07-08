Chattanooga Professionals Get Ready To Master AI With CHAIN

UTC's Center for Professional Education and the Chattanooga Technology Council have announced the launch of CHAIN—Chattanooga's AI Network—a masterclass designed to equip professionals from all backgrounds with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the age of artificial intelligence.

"AI is rapidly transforming every industry, and it's important for professionals to stay ahead of the curve," CPE Director John Freeze said. "CHAIN offers a powerful learning experience, empowering individuals to understand essential AI tools and unlock their potential for personal and professional growth."

CHAIN will begin with a monthly AI Event Series, scheduled from August to November 2024, which will feature sessions focusing on key AI themes, including:

Understanding AI Foundations

The Future of AI in the Workplace

Workplace Tools: AI for Everyday Tasks

The AI Landscape

"Whether you're a business owner, a marketing professional or simply curious about AI, CHAIN has something to offer," ChaTech Executive Director Austin Corcoran said. "This series is designed to be accessible and engaging, fostering a collaborative learning environment where individuals can connect and share their experiences."

In addition to the AI Event Series, CHAIN will also offer an Industry Cohort Program in 2025. The program will provide sessions to educate organizations on AI—from foundational concepts to integrating AI solutions for tangible productivity gains. The program is designed to help businesses navigate the selection and implementation of AI technologies effectively.

CHAIN is open to all professionals, and the detailed schedule and registration information can be found here.