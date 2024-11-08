Chattanooga State Honors Athletic Achievements In Hall Of Fame Induction

A number of Chattanooga State Community College alumni and former coaches were inducted into the Chattanooga State Athletic Hall of Fame during a recent formal dinner and induction ceremony.

ChattState Athletic Director Tammy Swenson said the Hall of Fame honors exceptional alumni, coaches, and athletic administrators who have made a significant contribution to the College. The Athletic Hall of Fame members receive a plaque and enjoy a sense of pride for their accomplishments.

“Being a part of Chattanooga State athletics is more than competing—it’s about joining a community of fellow athletes, coaches, and administrators to help you work toward all your goals,” Swenson said. “These incredible athletes and coaches prove that the College is a place where passion and hard work can lead to something truly memorable, both on and off the field.”

The 2024 inductees are:

Students

Sydney Pittman, Women’s Volleyball 2020-2022

Shanice Nelson, Women’s Basketball 2017-2019

Sir Lee Mason, Men’s Basketball 2003-2005

Patrick Meyers, Men’s Basketball, 2008-2010

Lee Henry, Basketball, 2007-2008

Gary Bohannon, Baseball, 1995-1996

Coaches & Administrators