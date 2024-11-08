Chattanooga State Honors Athletic Achievements In Hall Of Fame Induction

by

A number of Chattanooga State Community College alumni and former coaches were inducted into the Chattanooga State Athletic Hall of Fame during a recent formal dinner and induction ceremony. 

ChattState Athletic Director Tammy Swenson said the Hall of Fame honors exceptional alumni, coaches, and athletic administrators who have made a significant contribution to the College. The Athletic Hall of Fame members receive a plaque and enjoy a sense of pride for their accomplishments. 

“Being a part of Chattanooga State athletics is more than competing—it’s about joining a community of fellow athletes, coaches, and administrators to help you work toward all your goals,” Swenson said. “These incredible athletes and coaches prove that the College is a place where passion and hard work can lead to something truly memorable, both on and off the field.” 

The 2024 inductees are: 

Students 

  • Sydney Pittman, Women’s Volleyball 2020-2022 
  • Shanice Nelson, Women’s Basketball 2017-2019 
  • Sir Lee Mason, Men’s Basketball 2003-2005 
  • Patrick Meyers, Men’s Basketball, 2008-2010 
  • Lee Henry, Basketball, 2007-2008 
  • Gary Bohannon, Baseball, 1995-1996 

Coaches & Administrators 

  • Kimberly Weems Smith, Athletic Director & Women’s Basketball Coach 
  • Steve Jaecks, Athletic Director & Assistant Softball Coach 
  • Greg Dennis, Head Baseball Coach 
  • Jay Price, Head Baseball Coach 
  • Blythe Golden, Head Softball Coach 