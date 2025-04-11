Chattanooga State Launches New Medical Laboratory Technology Program

A new program at Chattanooga State Community College offers students the opportunity to become a critical part of a healthcare team and influence important medical decisions.

Students who complete the Medical Laboratory Technology can begin a career performing laboratory tests used in the diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of disease, and health maintenance.

The National Institutes of Health recently found that up to 80% of medical decisions are influenced by laboratory results.

Medical Laboratory Technology is an ideal career for anyone looking to start a healthcare career that directly impacts health outcomes while limiting patient contact, said Program Director Nicole Wilkins.

The skills that Medical Laboratory Technicians possess make students employable in several environments including hospital laboratories, private clinics, research labs, vet labs, industry, forensic studies, and public health facilities, she said.

“Medical laboratory professionals are critical to patient care, working behind the scenes to provide accurate test results that guide medical decisions,” Wilkins said. “This program offers students a direct pathway into a high-demand career with family-sustaining wages.”

Dr. Martina Harris, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, said she looks forward to seeing students excel both while in the program and after graduation.

“We at ChattState are proud to provide another pathway to a family-sustaining wage,” Dr. Harris said. “I know our students will thrive under Nicole Wilkins’ diligent instruction, and I look forward to seeing the lasting impact this program will have on our community.”

Upon completion of the five-semester program, graduates will be prepared for entry-level jobs in clinical chemistry, hematology, immunology, microbiology, body fluid analysis, and more. Students will also have the opportunity to sit for the national certification exam and apply for state licensure.

Applications are now open for the inaugural cohort, with the first graduates expected in spring 2026. For more information, visit the Medical Laboratory Technology program page or contact Program Director Nicole Wilkins at 423-697-4450.