Chattanooga State Named A Special Olympics Unified Champion School

Chattanooga State Community College’s mission to be a place where everyone can learn without limits was further confirmed earlier this month when the College was named a Unified Champion School by the Special Olympics.

Unified Champion Schools use sports to promote social inclusion campuswide. In addition to recreation, the programs aim to equip young people with tools and training to create school environments where students with disabilities feel welcome and are routinely included in opportunities and functions.

According to the Special Olympics, socially inclusive schools like Chattanooga State work to ensure every student is given an opportunity to contribute with the unique skills and qualities they bring to the work.

ChattState is the only community college in Tennessee to be recognized as a Unified Champion School. Further, it’s one of only three higher education institutions in the state to earn the title, joining the ranks of Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Special Olympics activities at ChattState are overseen by Tina Gower, Coordinator of the Tiger Access Program, which assists neurodiverse students in gaining life and job skills.

“This recognition is celebrating Tina Gower's success as well,” said Dr. Kristi Strode, director of ChattState’s Center for Access & Disability Services. “We are not just providing academics—we are providing an inclusive experience for them. The wellness, the life skills, and the leadership skills that Special Olympics provide are crucial.”

Gower is the 2024 Special Olympics Coach of the Year for the State of Tennessee.

“Special Olympics gives our students meaningful engagement. They are making friends and having fun,” said Gower, the 2024 Special Olympics Coach of the Year for the state of Tennessee. “It also helps the overall school environment. When everyone gets on board, more people start accepting people with differences.”