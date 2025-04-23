Chattanooga State Students Shine At 2025 SkillsUSA State Conference

Chattanooga State Community College continued its legacy of excellence at the 2025 SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, earning 61 medals and taking home the prestigious James D. King Award for Division I for the 10th consecutive year.

A total of 110 student contestants and 40 advisors attended the competition, bringing home 28 Gold, 18 Silver, and 15 Bronze medals in diverse skill areas from automotive service to medical assisting, heavy equipment operation, culinary arts, welding, and more.

“SkillsUSA is more than a competition—it's a launching pad for student confidence, career readiness, and lifelong success. These students aren’t just learning skills; they’re proving they’re ready for the workforce,” said Mike Mercer, SkillsUSA Director at ChattState. “I couldn’t be prouder of how our students represented ChattState.”

Thanks to the gold medal wins and a qualifying model, 29 students and 16 advisors will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, in June for the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, one of the nation’s premier showcases of career and technical education.

Gold Medalists

Automotive Service Technology: Rachel Blackwell

Baking and Pastry Arts: Asa Spencer

Barbering: Axel Salaises

Career Pathways Showcase: Human Services: Caylin Fowler, Savanna Mercer, Emilee Rutledge

Community Service: Drake Boyd, Derek Dunn, Darrion Mason

Culinary Arts: Madeline Wurm

Employment Application Process: Annalise Nicholson

Dental Assisting: Giselle Palacios

First Aid/CPR: Takara Lawrence

Heavy Equipment Operation: TayShawn Caslin

Job Interview: Natalie Garrett

Job Skill Demo: Open: Blan Williams (Model), Yolaila Palacios

Marine Service Technology: Bryce Carroll

Medical Assisting: JaQuese Walker

Mobile Electronics Installation: Orlando Pendergrass Jr.

Motorcycle Service Technology: Parker Barrett

Principles of Engineering Technology: David Perez

Restaurant Service: Maddox Gilkey

Technical Computer Applications (PS): Nicolas Leon

Technical Computer Applications (HS): Andrew Mercer

Video News Production: Annalise Adams, Ben Jennings, April Shaw, Trevor Walker

Silver Medalists

Career Pathways Showcase: Arts and Communication: Katie Luttrell, Gavin McFarland, Abbi Salyers

Career Pathways Showcase: Human Services: Kenneth Card, Tais Santiago, Alejandro Lopez-Sanchez

Cosmetology: Cheyenne Brandenburg

Customer Service: Alanis Beckom

Employment Application Process: Alondra Chaman

Esthetics: Lindsey McCorkey, Samantha Thomas (Model)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Kady Mitchell

First Aid/CPR: Ever Carvajal

Heavy Equipment Operation: Sam Riddle

Marine Service Technology: Devan Grayson

Medical Assisting: Jessica Navarro Perez

Medical Math: Michael Teems

Mobile Electronics Installation: Courtney Robinson

Photography: Sarah Vaughn

Promotional Bulletin Board: Jamel Lane, Nevin Lucas, Brenden Skinner

Bronze Medalists