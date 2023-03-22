Chattanooga State, UTC Launch The "ChattState UTC Connect" Dual Admission Program

Chattanooga State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are thrilled to announce the launch of the ChattState UTC Connect program, a dual admission initiative for transfer students.

This innovative program is designed to provide a seamless transition for students earning an associate degree at ChattState to continue their education and obtain a bachelor's degree at UTC.

Key benefits of the ChattState UTC Connect program include:

Guaranteed Admission – Participating students are guaranteed admission to UTC after earning their associate degree at ChattState. Please note admission to a major will require following the requirements of that major.

Personalized Advising – Participating students will receive tailored guidance from UTC advisors throughout their time at ChattState to ensure a quick and easy transfer to UTC.

Priority Orientation and Registration - Students participating in the ChattState UTC Connect program will be granted priority registration at UTC during the semester they graduate from Chattanooga State.

Access to UTC Facilities, Services, and Housing - Participating students can take advantage of the many benefits offered to UTC students, such as the Aquatics and Recreation Center, athletic events, University Housing, the new library, and Student Health Services. Fees apply, and UTC students have priority for UTC facilities, services, and housing.

Dr. Rebecca Ashford, president of Chattanooga State stated, "This partnership with UTC is an open door for Chattanooga State students. Most of our students transfer to a university to complete a bachelor's degree after they complete an associate degree, and most of those students transfer to UTC. The ChattState UTC Connect program makes the transfer process even easier and provides students with support from UTC while they are still at Chattanooga State. Our collaborative partnership with UTC gives our students opportunities to learn without limits and create a pathway to a bright future."

UTC Chancellor Dr. Steven R. Angle expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Chattanooga State for ChattState UTC Connect, which affirms our commitment to Chattanooga State students and their seamless transition to UTC to complete a bachelor's degree program. Today's dual admission signing agreement exemplifies how higher education institutions work together to empower students while we strive to meet state and regional workforce demands."

ChattState UTC Connect offers a unique opportunity for students to take advantage of the resources, support, and collaboration between two leading institutions. This program is a testament to Chattanooga State and UTC's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education for all students.

To learn more about the program, visit ChattState UTC Connect: UTC Dual Admission | Chattanooga State Community College