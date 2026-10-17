City To Receive Bloomberg Philanthropies Funds To Unlock Local Housing Supply

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has announced that the city is among the first U.S. local governments selected for Bloomberg Philanthropies new housing initiative, one of up to 30 who will receive funding and expertise to unlock supply for residents.

“We were excited to get the legislation passed to allow Chattanoogans to build Accessory Dwelling Units during my first term, but I have been disappointed by the relatively small number of units added to our housing stock thus far,” said Mayor Kelly. “This Bloomberg Philanthropies effort will help us unlock that potential, learning from the reforms already proven in Austin and adapting the ones that will move supply fastest here, with the means to turn a right on paper into more homes on the ground.”

As America confronts a severe shortage of homes, and Washington responds with its first comprehensive housing legislation in decades, the Bloomberg Philanthropies effort will move three of the nation’s most effective local housing solutions from the city halls that pioneered them – Atlanta, Austin, and San Diego – to up to 30 more across the country.

“City halls are taking local action to increase the housing supply and ease the shortage that is driving up rents and leaving the dream of home ownership out of reach,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and three-term mayor of New York City. “As local governments address this issue, we have a great opportunity to spread the best ideas across the country. That is what this initiative is all about: helping more mayors adopt proven ways of getting more housing built—and delivering.”

After more than a decade of underbuilding, the country faces a housing shortfall that reaches nearly every region and income level. Construction of starter homes—those under 1,400 square feet—has collapsed from more than a third of new single-family building in the 1970s to roughly one in ten today. Some 8.1 million families now share a home with people outside their household because they cannot find another within their means. For the lowest-income renters, just 35 affordable homes exist for every 100 who need one.

The pattern repeats in community after community: rent growth outrunning wages growth, commutes lengthening, and home ownership arriving later in life—if it arrives at all. Much of what drives the crisis—rising rents, interest rates, construction costs, land prices—sits beyond any one jurisdiction’s control. But the levers local government does hold are among the most consequential: what may be built, where it may be built, and how quickly it is approved.

Several U.S. mayors have pulled those levers with striking results, and their examples help answer how more housing in America actually gets built. That broader effort is gaining backing from private companies, civic associations, and nonprofits. This commitment from Bloomberg Philanthropies joins them with the best of what municipal innovation offers: the means to take the headway city halls have already made much further.

The new initiative is anchored in three local government models: speeding and digitizing permitting, from San Diego, CA; expanding Accessory Dwelling Units, from Austin, TX; and housing strike force teams, from Atlanta, GA.