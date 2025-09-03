The Chattanooga Zoo To Host Homeschool Days On September 5 And 12

On September 5 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, Chattanooga Zoo is hosting Homeschool Days with educational activities and reduced admission for homeschooling families.

Homeschool Days are designed to provide fun and educational field trip opportunities for Chattanooga’s homeschool community.

Each day includes Zoo-wide scavenger hunts, up-close animal meet and greets, hands-on education stations about various scientific topics and craft tables located throughout the Zoo.

Admission for Homeschool Days is $5 per student ages 3-17 and $10 per adult. These discounts are only available online and can not be utilized at the ticket booth.

Homeschool Days are free for Chattanooga Zoo members. Proof of homeschooling may be required at time of entry.

Learn more about Homeschool Days at the Zoo and get your tickets here: chattzoo.org/events/homeschool-days.

Learn more about annual memberships for Chattanooga Zoo here: chattzoo.org/visit/memberships.