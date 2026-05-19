Chattanooga Selected For The Pathways For Early Childhood Education Initiative

The City of Chattanooga has been selected to join a national initiative that will supercharge efforts to improve early childhood learning, an effort that pays dividends for families and businesses alike, and helps interrupt the cycle of poverty one child at a time.

The Pathways for Early Childhood Leadership initiative, a new peer-learning cohort led by the National League of Cities (NLC), is a 15-month technical assistance program that empowers city staff to function as change agents within a broader, collaborative ecosystem that supports young children and their families.

The program will build on Chattanooga’s existing success over the last five years, such as distributing more than 10,000 books to more than 1,700 families, partnering with families to offer kindergarten skill-building activities, and deploying dozens of foster grandparents to mentor hundreds of families throughout the city. The city serves nearly 5,000 students across eight public schools located within the city limits, providing mentorship and resources; while teaching literacy, leadership and healthy physical habits.

The city’s efforts to create an investment-ready model that prioritizes kindergarten readiness and family support systems are fueled by partnerships with organizations such as Hamilton County Schools, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Children’s Cabinet, Chattanooga Housing Authority, Chambliss Center for Children, the Center for Thriving Families, and Chattanooga 2.0.

Close coordination with these organizations has multiplied the effectiveness of city programs, and vice-versa, and has led to deeper integration of community perspectives into initiatives such as Community Forward, 423 Chain Breakers, Basics Chattanooga and Seats for Success.

"We are incredibly honored and excited that Chattanooga has been selected as one of the cities to participate in the National League of Cities Early Childhood Program alongside communities from across the country,” said Karitsa Jones, administrator of the Department of Early Learning. “This opportunity allows us to learn from national leaders, strengthen innovative partnerships, and continue building systems that ensure every child and family has access to the highest quality support and services possible. Chattanooga has made early childhood a priority because we understand that investing in our youngest learners is an investment in the future of our entire community.”

The Department of Early Learning was formed under Mayor Tim Kelly’s administration to build a universal path to early learning as outlined in the One Chattanooga plan, investing in equitable access to high-quality early learning, strengthening the early childhood workforce, and aligning health, education, and family services from prenatal stages through kindergarten.

Throughout the length of the programs, leaders will refine their strategic vision and develop actionable commitments on behalf of the youngest residents in their cities through collaborative cohort discussions, as well as guidance from national partners and NLC staff.

“Local municipal staff play a vital role in the collaborative ecosystem that supports young children and their families,” said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO & Executive Director of the National League of Cities. “Chattanooga is joining other cities from across Michigan and Tennessee to embark on a unique and transformative experience for their youngest residents. The Pathways for Early Childhood Leadership cohort connects cities behind a single goal of making the future brighter for America’s young children and families.”

Chattanooga is joined by eight other cities in the Pathways for Early Childhood Leadership initiative:

Tennessee Cohort:

City of Chattanooga

City of Johnson City

City of Memphis

City of Nashville – Davidson County

Michigan Cohort: