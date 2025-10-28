Upgraded College Of Nursing To Become UTC’s Fifth Academic College

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved the elevation of the School of Nursing to the UTC College of Nursing — pending final approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission — marking a significant academic milestone for a program that has prepared nurses for the region for more than five decades.

“It is rare to have the opportunity to establish a college,” UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce said. “Elevating nursing to the college level brings visibility to an enterprise that has been delivering for this region for more than 50 years.

“When you have nearly 1,000 students preparing for nursing careers, alumni practicing across the state, and a reputation for excellence, the title matters. Being a college gives weight to the work and helps us attract more people into a profession that Tennessee critically needs.”

Bruce thanked UT System President Randy Boyd, the UT Board of Trustees, and legislative leaders—including members of the Hamilton County legislative delegation—for their continued support.

“Their leadership and investment make it possible for us to scale a program that directly serves Tennesseans when they are at their most vulnerable,” she said. “When someone in a hospital or clinic is at their most vulnerable moment, the nurse at their bedside may have come from UTC.”

UTC’s nursing portfolio spans the workforce continuum: the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and accelerated BSN programs; RN-to-BSN (Gateway); the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with nurse practitioner concentrations in adult gerontology acute care, psychiatric mental health and family practice; and the nationally recognized nurse anesthesia program—which has been preparing Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists since 1972 and reports a 100% employment rate for graduates. Nursing also offers a DNP in Nursing Administration Systems for those seeking leadership roles and a post-master’s DNP for advanced practice registered nurses who wish to earn the doctoral degree.

When it is officially launched, the College of Nursing will become UTC’s fifth academic college, joining the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies—where the School of Nursing is currently housed; the College of Arts and Sciences; the College of Engineering and Computer Science; and the Gary W. Rollins College of Business.

Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jerold Hale said the change formalizes what already exists.

“Elevating the School of Nursing to a college is recognition of its excellence,” Hale said. “As we expand the nursing programs, this will help us continue to recruit and attract outstanding faculty members and students to the programs.”

Hale said the administrative transition will be straightforward because the School of Nursing already functions with the size and budget structure typical of a college.

The transition comes as UTC builds the new Dorothy and Jim Kennedy Health Sciences Building at the corner of Palmetto and East 3rd streets. The 90,000-square-foot facility—scheduled to open for classroom work in fall 2027—will enable a 152% enrollment increase. The nursing program currently accepts approximately 50% of applicants and turns down eligible students due to space and class size limitations.

The new facility will accommodate more than 400 students daily and feature eight classrooms, five task training spaces, eight standardized patient actor exam rooms, a specialized space for labor and delivery experiences, and a simulated intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency room. A dedicated hall of patient care rooms—similar to those in acute care facilities—will feature a simulated nurse’s station and a medication room.

UTC is also expanding its physical reach through initiatives like MobileMOC, a mobile health outreach clinic delivering preventative care and interprofessional training to rural counties in Southeast Tennessee. The MobileMOC initiative is funded through a $2.6 million grant and extends UTC’s nursing impact beyond campus while serving older adults and caregivers in underserved communities.