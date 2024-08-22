County Schools Sporting Event Ticket Prices Set To Increase In 2024

Hamilton County Schools have announced that the price of tickets for single-game athletic events will increase for the 2024-25 school year.

According to HCS District Athletic Director Tim James, the price increase is necessary due to the rising costs of conducting the events.

“We have seen steadily increasing costs for all aspects of game operations for some time,” James said. “This includes the costs of equipment, transportation, and security. Hamilton County is not the only district facing these challenges, as other nearby districts have also increased ticket prices.

“Athletic events are a showcase for our Hamilton County student athletes, and we are committed to conducting our contests at the highest level possible for our students and the communities they represent. This ticket price increase will ensure that we are able to do that going forward.”

2024-25 Ticket Prices - High School

High School Football

Adult - $10.00

Senior - $5.00 (Age 62 and above)

Student - $5.00

Children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult

High School Basketball

Adult $10.00

Senior - $5.00 (Age 62 and above)

Student $5.00

Children 10 and under are free when accompanied by an adult

All other High School Sports will be $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for seniors and students.

Girls Flag Football $5.00

Classics / Special Tournaments / Showcases can charge a higher rate with approval from the District Athletic Director.

All District Employees shall be admitted for free when presenting their HCS issued ID. This is for the employee only.