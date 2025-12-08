Crossing The Finish Line: UTC Graduates To Celebrate Fall 2025 Commencement

As she prepares for her first commencement as UTC's new chancellor, Lori Bruce said the day carries a clear and meaningful purpose.

“Commencement is all about the graduates. It’s about celebrating their journey, their tenacity and their talent—but also acknowledging all the people who helped them along the way,” Bruce said. “And when I think about commencement, I think about celebrating our students’ success. It doesn’t matter where they started; everyone is crossing that finish line.”

On Dec. 12-13, the University will celebrate fall commencement at McKenzie Arena, honoring the accomplishments of approximately 670 undergraduates and 160 graduate students earning their degrees. Many of the 198 undergraduate and 95 graduate students who completed their degrees in August are also expected to return to campus to join in the celebration.

The Graduate School commencement will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 12. Dr. Elaine Swafford, CEO of the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy and a member of the UTC Advisory Board, will deliver the commencement address. The undergraduate commencement ceremony for all UTC colleges is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp will serve as the featured speaker.

From first-generation scholars to lifelong learners, this semester’s graduates embody the spirit of UTC. Learn more about several whose journeys stand out:

Communication major Charles Kemp, who turned a student job on the University’s video team into a full-time position with the UT System Office of Communications and Marketing in Knoxville before graduation.

Electrical engineering major Julio Gonzalez, a first-generation college student, whose extended journey to graduation included working full time, recovering from a serious car accident and earning national recognition for research conducted with TVA.

Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Success Stacie Grisham, who balanced full-time leadership at UTC with raising two children while completing her doctoral degree.

Business administration major Shari Warren, who returned to college after four decades to finish what she started—earning her degree while working full time at TVA, recovering from heart surgery, and inspiring her children and grandchildren by proving it’s never too late to say, “I did it.”

Psychology major Kristopher Ware, whose passion for mental health led to award-winning research and a new role with Chattanooga’s Mental Health Cooperative supporting youth and families.

Computer science master’s student Daniel Duggin, who helped launch UTC’s first “AI for Everyone” course and played a key role in shaping campuswide artificial intelligence initiatives while completing both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Business administration major and U.S. Air Force veteran Durand Henderson, who found community at UTC through the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs—and plans to continue a family legacy of public service through a future career in foreign service.

Commencement ceremonies are open to the public and tickets are not required. For more information and FAQs about fall commencement, click here.

Information for families and guests—including parking and travel to campus—is available here.

Closed captioning for all commencement ceremonies is available here.

This will be the 266th overall commencement for the University, founded in 1886 as the then-private Chattanooga University.

2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12—Graduate School Commencement

Dr. Elaine Swafford, CEO, Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

For more than 40 years, Dr. Elaine Swafford has been a transformative force in education, known for creating opportunities for students and strengthening Chattanooga’s schools.

Since becoming CEO of the Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy in 2012, she has led the state’s first all-girls public charter STEM school from the brink of closure to Reward School distinction and statewide recognition.

Her leadership also extends to founding Chattanooga Preparatory School—the region’s first all-boys public charter school—and launching Montessori Elementary at Highland Park, Chattanooga’s first public charter Montessori program.